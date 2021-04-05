Dr. Richard Weir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Weir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Weir, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Weir works at
Locations
Spartanburg Office1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1400, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 582-2900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Greer Ear Nose and Throat2755 S Highway 14 Ste 2400, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 699-6970
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was fast, knowledgeable and friendly. His staff was courteous and efficient. Very pleased
About Dr. Richard Weir, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weir works at
Dr. Weir has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Weir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.