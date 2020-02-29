See All Plastic Surgeons in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Richard Weinstock, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Richard Weinstock, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Weinstock, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Weinstock works at Richard Weinstock, D.O. and Kurt Walker, Au.D in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard Weinstock, D.O. and Kurt Walker, Au.D
    3355 Burns Rd Ste 104, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 691-4144
  2. 2
    Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates of South Florida, Boca Raton, FL
    1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 105, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 391-3333
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Palm Beach Sports Medcn/Ortho
    200 Northpoint Pkwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 615-0110
  4. 4
    Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
    3360 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 622-1411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rhinoseptoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Rhinoseptoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Weinstock?

    Feb 29, 2020
    Dr. Richard Weinstock is a talented and caring ENT. I have been his patient for many years. He did a complicated sinus surgery for me that changed my life. I always recommend him to friends who are suffering , knowing that he will help them as he did me. I especially appreciate the fact that he always looks at the big picture to provide the best possible medical care and solutions - I know he takes good care of all his patients, not just me. It's evident every time I am in his office. His staff is caring and responsive.
    Suzanne Holmes — Feb 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Weinstock, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Weinstock, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Weinstock to family and friends

    Dr. Weinstock's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Weinstock

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Weinstock, DO.

    About Dr. Richard Weinstock, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245242973
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grandview Hosp-Core, Otolaryngology Cabrini Med Ctr, Otolaryngology Nova Southeastern Univ Osteo, Flexible Or Transitional Year
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Weinstock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinstock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Weinstock, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.