Dr. Richard Weiner, MD
Dr. Richard Weiner, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Innovative Pain Treatment Solutions.27412 Enterprise Cir W Ste 102, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 694-6367Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lawrence Pearson, MD113 S Vine St Ste A, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Directions (951) 694-6367
Hospital Affiliations
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
PA Harold Frank, was very professional and communicative.
About Dr. Richard Weiner, MD
- Pain Management
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1851385579
- Mass Gen Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Naval Med Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- University Of California At Riverside
Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiner speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.