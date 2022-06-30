Dr. Richard Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Weiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Weiner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Weiner works at
Locations
-
1
Coalgtmoni LLC6101 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 750-3646
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiner?
Dr. Weiner is an amazing surgeon. He truly is passionate about what he does and he is GOOD at it. (He's done 4 surgeries for our family.) He is also not surgery happy and is not the kind of surgeon to recommend surgery if you really don't need it or even if you don't need it yet. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Richard Weiner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093701872
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiner works at
Dr. Weiner speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.