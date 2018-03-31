Dr. Richard Weinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Weinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Weinberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-4965
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr Weinberg recently and am incredibly impressed with him! He took great care in explaining the condition he suspected I had, which other providers have overlooked for years. He then ordered the proper test and provided a firm diagnosis. He called the very next day with results and spent 15 minutes on the phone with me going over everything in great detail. He is a wonderful and very honest physician! I recommend seeing him! Truly an expert in his field and a compassionate person !
About Dr. Richard Weinberg, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1205096070
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
