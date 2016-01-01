Overview

Dr. Richard Wein, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Wein works at Lifespan Physician Group in Providence, RI with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.