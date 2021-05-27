Overview

Dr. Richard Weber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Weber works at Richard B Weber MD in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.