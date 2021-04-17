Dr. Richard Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Webb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Webb, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Attala.
Locations
Total Pain Care120 Stone Creek Blvd Ste 500, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 420-2040Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Attala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Webb?
Dr Webb is one of the best doctors that I see. I am a disabled veteran and Dr Webb takes the time to ensure all my needs are met even going above and beyond the reasons I go see him.
About Dr. Richard Webb, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1790125805
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
