Dr. Richard Wasserman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Wasserman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Locations
Pacific Medical Centers1101 Madison St Ste 301, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 505-1101
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Super nice. Fast check out (of issues) Explained my options and since I’m good to get this done. Next Tuesday is my stitch up date. Yay. No run around. No five wasted visits. But, my appt was at 11 and I walked out at 1. Lots of waiting. Here and there.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Dr. Wasserman works at
