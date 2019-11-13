Dr. Richard Washinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Washinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Washinsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Forte Family Practice9010 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 240-8646Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
Nevada Rehabiliation Centers2851 N Tenaya Way Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 649-4297
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Washinsky is by far the best Dr in the Vegas area. He is an amazing listener. He is so personable and genuinely cares for his patience and their needs . I am very grateful to have found a great apple out of dozens and dozens of rotten ones thruout my medical journey.
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Washinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Washinsky accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Washinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Washinsky speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Washinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.