Dr. Richard Warren, MD

Hematology & Oncology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Warren, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Berlin, WI. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna Krakow and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton, Advocate Trinity Hospital and Saint Bernard Hospital.

Dr. Warren works at ThedaCare Cancer Care Berlin in Berlin, WI with other offices in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Cancer Care Berlin
    225 Memorial Dr # 2000, Berlin, WI 54923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4623
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center
    2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4622
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Treatment frequency



Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Warren, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1013981349
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois
    Residency
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center|Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Akademia Medyczna Krakow
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
    • Advocate Trinity Hospital
    • Saint Bernard Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Warren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Warren has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Warren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

