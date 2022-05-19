Dr. Richard Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Wang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Med Center
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
1
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Counseling Services at Garnet Health Medical Center75 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 333-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Informative, personable, considerate, overall supportive and understanding
About Dr. Richard Wang, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Chinese
- 1477622686
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Personality Disorders, Borderline Personality Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
