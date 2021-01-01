See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Reston, VA
Dr. Richard Wang, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Richard Wang, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Wang works at Oral Surgery Associates of Northern Virginia in Reston, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA and Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oral Surgery Associates of Northern Virginia
    1800 Town Center Dr Ste 116, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7892
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Oral Surgery Associates of Northern Virginia
    3158 Golansky Blvd Ste 102, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4970
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Richard K Wang DDS
    170 Garber Ln, Winchester, VA 22602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 210-3781

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dentofacial Anomalies
Dentofacial Anomalies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 01, 2021
    I am so lucky that I found Dr Wang. He is a such caring and professional oral surgeon. I even wish he could be my regular dentist. Last month, for the first time I met Dr Wang for a consultation. I was nervous about my situation but Dr Wang was able to erase my nerves by his professional knowledge and easy-going character. I immediately felt I can trust him. Three weeks ago, Dr Wang performed a surgery on my tongue. He did an amazing job. The whole surgery was done quick and beautifully. During the operation I felt super comfortable. The nurse who assisted him (sorry I didn't ask her name) was very friendly. She tried talking to me before the surgery so that I could relax. Now I am totally recovered and feel so relieved. Thank you very much Dr Wang! I highly recommend Dr Wang if you ever need an oral surgeon!!!
    About Dr. Richard Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053489088
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Pennsylvania Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Pennsylvania Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang speaks Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

