Dr. Richard Wang, MD
Dr. Richard Wang, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Oral Surgery Associates of Northern Virginia1800 Town Center Dr Ste 116, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 470-7892Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Oral Surgery Associates of Northern Virginia3158 Golansky Blvd Ste 102, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 977-4970Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Richard K Wang DDS170 Garber Ln, Winchester, VA 22602 Directions (540) 210-3781
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
I am so lucky that I found Dr Wang. He is a such caring and professional oral surgeon. I even wish he could be my regular dentist. Last month, for the first time I met Dr Wang for a consultation. I was nervous about my situation but Dr Wang was able to erase my nerves by his professional knowledge and easy-going character. I immediately felt I can trust him. Three weeks ago, Dr Wang performed a surgery on my tongue. He did an amazing job. The whole surgery was done quick and beautifully. During the operation I felt super comfortable. The nurse who assisted him (sorry I didn't ask her name) was very friendly. She tried talking to me before the surgery so that I could relax. Now I am totally recovered and feel so relieved. Thank you very much Dr Wang! I highly recommend Dr Wang if you ever need an oral surgeon!!!
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English, Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1053489088
- University of Pennsylvania Medical Center
- University of Pennsylvania Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine
Dr. Wang speaks Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
