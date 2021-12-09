Dr. Richard Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Walsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Walsh, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Walsh works at
Locations
Richard J Walsh MD LLC - Board Certified Dermatologist3917 SHERMAN AVE, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (816) 558-3049
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Doctor !!! I have been treated by Dr Walsh for over 2 decades, very through skin exam and excelent explaination of his diagnosis and recommended treatment options. All clinical care and treatments are only provided by a Medical Doctor who is also a Board Certified Dermatologist.
About Dr. Richard Walsh, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1952385437
Education & Certifications
- University Hosps And Clinics|University Of Ne College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
