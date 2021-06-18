Overview

Dr. Richard Wallace, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.



Dr. Wallace works at Bayside Urgent Care Center in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.