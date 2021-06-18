Dr. Richard Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Wallace, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Wallace, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.
Dr. Wallace works at
Locations
-
1
Bayside Urgent Care Center Inc1001 S Fort Harrison Ave Ste 101, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 441-5044Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wallace?
Fast, friendly and effective says it all. I send all my friends there that need medical attention without the hassles of waiting and unkindness.
About Dr. Richard Wallace, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1275586448
Education & Certifications
- BAYFRONT MEDICAL CENTER
- Morton Plant Hosp-U South Fla
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- USF
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallace accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallace works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.