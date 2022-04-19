Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Waldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Waldman, MD is a Dermatologist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1151 Robeson St Ste LL3, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 938-1084
- 2 300 Hanover St Ste 2G, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 679-7361
-
3
Richard N. Waldman MD PC235 Hanover St Ste 308, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 679-7361
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Waldman had been my children's dermatologist for 36 years. He knows his stuff.
About Dr. Richard Waldman, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1851357313
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
