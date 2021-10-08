Dr. Richard Waldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Waldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Waldman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Waldman works at
Locations
Associates For Womens Medicine935 James St, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 422-2222
Associates for Womens Medicine Pllc770 James St, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 422-2222
Associates for Women's Medicine Pllc792 N Main St Ste 100A, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 422-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was so lucky to find Dr. Waldman after my GYN retired, and if I could give him a 10 on a scale of 1 - 5, I would because he is that good! He is very thorough, caring, and spends as much time with you as needed. He will also try his hardest to accommodate your schedule if other procedures are necessary after an exam. I hope he never retires!!! I am actually a resident of Florida now, and only in NY a few months a year, but this is one doctor that I will never replace with one here.
About Dr. Richard Waldman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1821088378
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldman has seen patients for Colposcopy, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.
