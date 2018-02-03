Dr. Richard Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Wagner, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Wagner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
Barrington Family Institute101 Lions Dr Ste 119, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 842-0771
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wagner has been a blessing. He took on my mom as a patient after we've been to so many doctors that never helped all the way. It's easy to see the doctor and get in touch with him. His office administrator, Jan, is wonderful. Always happy and extremely helpful. It's like going to visit a family friend not a stuffy doctor's office where you may be judged. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
About Dr. Richard Wagner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
