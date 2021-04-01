Overview

Dr. Richard Vu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Vu works at Matthews-Vu Medical Group in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.