Overview

Dr. Richard Vivero, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Mount Sinai Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Vivero works at South Florida ENT in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL and South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Nodule and Laryngeal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.