Dr. Richard Vivero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Vivero, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Mount Sinai Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Vivero works at
Locations
South Florida ENT Associates8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 504E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-6200
Miami Beach4302 Alton Rd Ste 650, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 595-6200
Coral Gables6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 704, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 595-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very comfortable with Dr. Vivero. He is very thorough and listens to what you have to say and makes sure you have no more questions before you leave. He is extremely friendly which helps you not have the "doctors visit" nerves. Have never been late taking me in at my appointment time. Truly genuine good personality. The kind of doctor I like to see....
About Dr. Richard Vivero, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- University of Miami Hospital
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Harvard Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
