Dr. Richard Vinglas, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Vinglas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Livingston Healthcare.
Dr. Vinglas works at
Locations
Bridger Orthopedic and Sports Medicine1450 Ellis St Ste 201, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 587-0122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
- Livingston Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had rotator cuff surgery with a few extra nips and tucks thrown in for good measure. Couldn't have been in better hands. I would recommend he and his staff to any one facing shoulder surgery. First rate all the way around.
About Dr. Richard Vinglas, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Usc/Joseph H. Boyes Hand Fellowship
- Loma Linda University Departement Of Orthopedics
- Loma Linda University Departement Of Surgery
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Vinglas works at
