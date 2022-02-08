Overview

Dr. Richard Vinglas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Livingston Healthcare.



Dr. Vinglas works at Bridger Orthopedic in Bozeman, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.