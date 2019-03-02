Overview

Dr. Richard Veyna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Veyna works at Michigan Head & Spine Institute in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.