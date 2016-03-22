Overview

Dr. Richard Vaughn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.



Dr. Vaughn works at PEDIATRIC CENTER in Tullahoma, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.