Dr. Richard Vaughn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Vaughn, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Vaughn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Dr. Vaughn works at
Locations
-
1
The Pediatric Center of Tullahoma PC710 Kings Ln, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 455-7044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaughn?
Dr. Vaughn is an amazing doctor! Both of my children have been going to him for years. I love the atmosphere of his office as well as his wonderful staff!
About Dr. Richard Vaughn, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1164418190
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughn works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.