Dr. Vassallo Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Vassallo Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Vassallo Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Vassallo Jr works at
Locations
Northeast Cardiology Consultants Inc.2701 Holme Ave Ste 105, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 335-4944
Hospital Affiliations
- Nazareth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Vassallo Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Italian
- 1285708404
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vassallo Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vassallo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vassallo Jr has seen patients for Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vassallo Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vassallo Jr speaks Italian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vassallo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vassallo Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vassallo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vassallo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.