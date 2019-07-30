Dr. Vanlangendonck Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Vanlangendonck Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Vanlangendonck Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Vanlangendonck Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Touro Urology Uptown3434 Prytania St Ste 450, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-7196
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanlangendonck Jr?
At first I went to another urologist who had much less experience. She needed additional testing before she could decide what to do. Dr. Van diagnosed my problem and treatment needed to resolve it very quickly. I'm very glad I had my surgery performed by Dr. Van.
About Dr. Richard Vanlangendonck Jr, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1649203654
Education & Certifications
- Washington University - St. Louis, MO
- Ochsner Medical Center / Louisiana State University - New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanlangendonck Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanlangendonck Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanlangendonck Jr works at
Dr. Vanlangendonck Jr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Biopsy and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanlangendonck Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanlangendonck Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanlangendonck Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanlangendonck Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanlangendonck Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.