Dr. Richard Van Eldik, MD
Dr. Richard Van Eldik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Ocala1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 400, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 574-6981Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Performed EGD and removed embedded pill in pkg. Want to give him a big shout out for making me feel so much better. Thanks and loved your sense of humor. Glad you were on call on a Sunday afternoon.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1295767390
- University Of Texas
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Van Eldik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Eldik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Eldik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Eldik has seen patients for Dysphagia, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Eldik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Eldik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Eldik.
