Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Dr. Richard Van Buskirk, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Van Buskirk works at Richard L. Van Buskirk D.o. P.A. in Sarasota, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Richard L. Van Buskirk D.o. P.A.
    2900 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 924-1729
    1217 S East Ave Ste 310, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 924-1729

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Van Buskirk, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184698128
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Van Buskirk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Buskirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Buskirk works at Richard L. Van Buskirk D.o. P.A. in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Van Buskirk’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Buskirk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Buskirk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Buskirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Buskirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

