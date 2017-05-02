Dr. Van Buskirk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Van Buskirk, DO
Overview
Dr. Richard Van Buskirk, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Van Buskirk works at
Locations
Richard L. Van Buskirk D.o. P.A.2900 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 924-1729
- 2 1217 S East Ave Ste 310, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 924-1729
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Having suffered from chronic neck and back issues for over 20 years I only knew 2 doctors who sometimes worked in tandem on me to bring me temporary relief. I was very uncomfortable moving to Sarasota from the East coast away from my health comfort zone. I am THRILLED I found Dr. Van!! His high level of skill, wisdom and healing technique have surpassed every other doctor I have ever gone to. He and his staff are rare treasures in a sea of medical mediocrity!!!!!
About Dr. Richard Van Buskirk, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1184698128
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Buskirk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Buskirk.
