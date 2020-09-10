Dr. Richard Valido, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Valido, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Valido, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.
Feld Valido & Gennari Md's10700 Montgomery Rd Ste 311, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 794-1500
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Valido is very attentive and goes the extra mile to resolve issues. I feel very comfortable as a patient. His assistant and receptionist are very kind.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1083673073
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
