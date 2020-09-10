Overview

Dr. Richard Valido, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.



Dr. Valido works at Associates In Womens Health in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.