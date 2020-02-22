See All Plastic Surgeons in Gulf Shores, AL
Dr. Richard Vagley, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (17)
Call for new patient details
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Vagley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gulf Shores, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College.

Dr. Vagley works at McCollough Plastic Surgery Clinic in Gulf Shores, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mccollough Plastic Surgery Clinic
    350 Cypress Bend Blvd, Gulf Shores, AL 36542 (251) 967-7600

Ratings & Reviews
3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Feb 22, 2020
Feb 22, 2020
Great bedside manner , he was very realistic about my goals. I was so nervous about having loose skin. I was going to spend a lot of money on getting the J-plasma . Dr Vagley ensured me that my skin would contract with time and my stomach looks amazing my back is snatched and my butt looks so natural . I am loving my results. I am 6 weeks post op . I have been recommending Dr V to others and would definitely go back if I needed anything else done . I was in Miami for 7 days Dr V was available anytime I needed to speak or see him . I know some of the other Drs at Spectrum didn't even see their patients for post op appointments.
Amanda — Feb 22, 2020
Amanda — Feb 22, 2020
Photo: Dr. Richard Vagley, MD
About Dr. Richard Vagley, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 55 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295816775
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
Internship
  • UPMC Mercy
Medical Education
  • Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vagley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vagley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vagley works at McCollough Plastic Surgery Clinic in Gulf Shores, AL. View the full address on Dr. Vagley’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vagley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vagley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vagley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vagley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

