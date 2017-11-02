Dr. Richard Urbanek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urbanek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Urbanek, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Urbanek, MD is a Dermatologist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Urbanek works at
Locations
Metropolitan Dermatology3202 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 861-4226
Metropolitan Dermatology1324 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 448-4488Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
Metropolitan Dermatology3071 E Chestnut Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361 Directions (856) 691-1737Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSunday11:00am - 5:00pm
Metropolitan Dermatology114 Lakeview Ave, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Directions (908) 941-2227Monday7:00am - 1:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Urbanek is the absolute best dermatologist in Ny area, his expertise & knowledge has been unrenounced , always accurate! Able to achieve a resolution without a doubt??
About Dr. Richard Urbanek, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1043286065
Education & Certifications
- Skin-Cancer Hosp/Temple
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urbanek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urbanek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urbanek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urbanek works at
Dr. Urbanek has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urbanek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Urbanek speaks French and German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Urbanek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urbanek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urbanek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urbanek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.