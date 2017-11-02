Overview

Dr. Richard Urbanek, MD is a Dermatologist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Urbanek works at Metropolitan Dermatology in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in Staten Island, NY, Vineland, NJ and South Plainfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.