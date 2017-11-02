See All Dermatologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Richard Urbanek, MD

Dermatology
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Urbanek, MD is a Dermatologist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Urbanek works at Metropolitan Dermatology in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in Staten Island, NY, Vineland, NJ and South Plainfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metropolitan Dermatology
    3202 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 861-4226
  2. 2
    Metropolitan Dermatology
    1324 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 448-4488
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Metropolitan Dermatology
    3071 E Chestnut Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 691-1737
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Metropolitan Dermatology
    114 Lakeview Ave, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 941-2227
    Monday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Acne
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 02, 2017
    Dr Urbanek is the absolute best dermatologist in Ny area, his expertise & knowledge has been unrenounced , always accurate! Able to achieve a resolution without a doubt??
    Veronica in SI, NY — Nov 02, 2017
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Urbanek, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Urbanek, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and German
    NPI Number
    • 1043286065
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Skin-Cancer Hosp/Temple
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Dr. Richard Urbanek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urbanek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Urbanek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Urbanek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Urbanek has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urbanek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Urbanek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urbanek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urbanek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urbanek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

