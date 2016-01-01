Overview

Dr. Richard Unger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Unger works at Danville Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Danville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.