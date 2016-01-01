See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Danville, KY
Orthopedic Surgery
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Dr. Richard Unger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Unger works at Danville Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Danville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Danville Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Psc
    333 S 3rd St Ste B, Danville, KY 40422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 236-8730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital
  • Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
  • Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear

Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Richard Unger, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902211832
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

