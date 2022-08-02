Dr. Richard Unger Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unger Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Unger Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Unger Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Unger Jr works at
Locations
Neurology Institute of Melbourne PA116 Silver Palm Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and professional. I was given a standard neurological exam. Based on my particular issue, an MRI was ordered as well as bloodwork. He was extremely thorough and answering any questions that I had whatsoever. He gave me plenty of time for me to tell him of my “self diagnosis”, of which he answered every question that I had in medical terms that I could understand as well as asking me pertinent questions or of my condition, his description of my diagnosis as well as addressing my immediate status. I left his office feeling that all of my issues had been addressed and the testing he had ordered was appropriate. He seemed genuinely concerned about my health and I think he most likely treats all of his other patients with the same thoroughness, courtesy, and professionalism. I would highly recommend Dr. Unger.
About Dr. Richard Unger Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730155961
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unger Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Unger Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unger Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Unger Jr has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unger Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Unger Jr speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Unger Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unger Jr.
