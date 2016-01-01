Dr. Richard Uhl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uhl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Uhl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Uhl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Uhl works at
Locations
Capital Region Orthopaedics1367 Washington Ave Ste 200, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-2666
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Uhl, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1841389566
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- NY U Med Ctr
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uhl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uhl accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uhl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uhl works at
Dr. Uhl has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uhl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Uhl. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uhl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uhl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uhl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.