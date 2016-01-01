Overview

Dr. Richard Uhl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Uhl works at The Bone & Joint Center in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.