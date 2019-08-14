Dr. Richard Tyson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Tyson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Tyson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Mid State Pulmonary Associates300 20th Ave N Ste G4, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-5098Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I found Dr. Tyson to be extremely competent and a good listener. He addressed my concerns and fully explained options for my condition. I would unequivocally recommend him.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Dr. Tyson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyson has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tyson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.