Overview

Dr. Richard Tyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with UT Health Athens and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Tyer works at Neurology Associates of Tyler, P.A. in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.