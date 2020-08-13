See All Neurologists in Tyler, TX
Dr. Richard Tyer, MD

Neurology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Tyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with UT Health Athens and UT Health Tyler.

Dr. Tyer works at Neurology Associates of Tyler, P.A. in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Associates of Tyler, P.A.
    312 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 595-6789

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UT Health Athens
  • UT Health Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epilepsy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Epilepsy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Refsum Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Richard Tyer, MD

    • Neurology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043238546
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tex Med Br
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Rice University
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Tyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tyer works at Neurology Associates of Tyler, P.A. in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tyer’s profile.

    Dr. Tyer has seen patients for Epilepsy, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

