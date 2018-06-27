Dr. Richard Truesdale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truesdale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Truesdale, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Truesdale, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They completed their fellowship with Walter Reed Army Medical Center
Dr. Truesdale works at
Locations
-
1
Sharon Morse1400 N US Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 751-4885
-
2
Lake Endoscopy Center LLC17355 SE 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 245-0846
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Truesdale?
One of the most knowledgeable and compassionate doctors I've been to. I've been going to him for about 20 years with various digestive issues, the most recent being Crohn's Disease. Most important: He listens and discusses options.
About Dr. Richard Truesdale, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1376571117
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truesdale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truesdale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truesdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truesdale works at
Dr. Truesdale has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truesdale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Truesdale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truesdale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truesdale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truesdale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.