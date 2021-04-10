Overview

Dr. Richard Troy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Troy works at Comprehensive Urologic Care in Lake Barrington, IL with other offices in Crystal Lake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.