Dr. Richard Troy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Troy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Troy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Troy works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Urologic Care - Lake Barrington22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 201, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-5080
-
2
Comprehensive Urologic Care - Crystal Lake360 Station Dr Ste 110, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (847) 382-5080
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UniCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Troy?
Dr. Troy is an exceptionally great doctor. He has saved my life twice, once in 2005 and again in 2017. Both times from kidney failure. The first time I lost one kidney from stage 3B cancer. Two doctors were telling me at that time I had 4 months to live. Dr. Troy and my radiologist saved me. The second time in 2016 I was sent 50 miles away to Rush Hospital in Chicago with a 3 1/2 centimeter kidney stone as a candidate for the Da Vinci Robot. Rush sent me home to wait indefinitely for surgery. I contacted Dr. Troy who performed the surgery at Good Shepherd quickly within a short time and saved me again. I did not lose my only kidney. Dr. Troy is extremely competent. He is a joy to visit, always pleasant and optimistic. My family and I are very grateful to know him.
About Dr. Richard Troy, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1922110212
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Notre Dame
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Troy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Troy works at
Dr. Troy has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Troy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.