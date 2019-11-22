Dr. Richard Trosch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trosch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Trosch, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Trosch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Locations
Mi - Trosch & Kirschner MD32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 40, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 355-3875
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
within 60 seconds he diagnosed me. 2 other very highly recommended neurologists could not come up with a definitive diagnosis and he did within 1 minute. impressive! he was very kind and explained my condition and gave a very gradual schedule to take the meds so I would not have many side effects. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Richard Trosch, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1134101645
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trosch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trosch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trosch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trosch has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Restless Leg Syndrome and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trosch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Trosch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trosch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trosch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trosch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.