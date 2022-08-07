Dr. Richard Trongone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trongone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Trongone, MD
Dr. Richard Trongone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr Sandra Mcmahon1615 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 365-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had been searching for a new gynecologist and Dr Trongone was highly recommended to me. Although his office is 25 miles away, I was desperate to find a doctor I could feel confident that I would get good care and feel comfortable with. Dr Trongone is an outstanding doctor and for the past several years I have made the 50 mile round trip to get the care he provides.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1326085895
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
