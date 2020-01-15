Overview

Dr. Richard Trevino, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Trevino works at Advanced Surgical Associates in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.