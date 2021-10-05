Dr. Richard Traczyk II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traczyk II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Traczyk II, DPM
Overview
Dr. Richard Traczyk II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Traczyk II works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Podiatry13921 N Meridian Ave Ste 203, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 755-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Traczyk II?
Dr. Trayzk has gone more than the extra mile with my foot issues. I can not recommend him any stronger than 10 star doc.
About Dr. Richard Traczyk II, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1609869494
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Traczyk II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Traczyk II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Traczyk II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Traczyk II works at
Dr. Traczyk II has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traczyk II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Traczyk II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traczyk II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Traczyk II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Traczyk II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.