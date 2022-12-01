Overview

Dr. Richard Townsend, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Townsend works at Texas Health Family Care in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.