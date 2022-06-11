Overview

Dr. Richard Torbeck III, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Torbeck III works at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Cancer Center in New York, NY with other offices in Portland, ME and Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.