Dr. Richard Torban, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Torban, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Desert Psychiatric Associates44530 San Pablo Ave Ste 201, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 341-8878
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr.Torbin for about 10 years he is great he found the right combination of medicine for me I was depressed bipolar and had severe anxiety and now I feel happy energetic and I work out and lost 51 pounds even on the medication!!!Im so glad I found him because I had seen different psychiatrists for 10 years and couldn’t find ant medicine that worked .I recommend seeing him if you have any of these conditions!!!!!!
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1477563575
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Torban has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Torban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torban.
