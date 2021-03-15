Overview

Dr. Richard Tooley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tooley works at Munson Neurosurgery in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Excision of Rectal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.