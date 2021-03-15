Dr. Richard Tooley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tooley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Tooley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Tooley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tooley works at
Locations
Traverse General Surgery & Trauma Care1221 Sixth St Ste 300, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-2400
Munson Medical Center1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My father had colon surgery performed by doctor Tooley and we couldn't have been more pleased to have him as our surgeon. I had the privilege to meet with Dr. Tooley in person for a pre-surgery consult. I have personally met several surgeons in my time and none have come close to Dr. Tooley's pleasant demeanor, professionalism and unwavering confidence in performing this type of operation. His expertise in this area of the body is vast. He's very personable and is overall an outstanding human being. I would HIGHLY recommend Dr. Tooley to anyone seeking an accomplished colorectal surgeon. We were blessed indeed!
About Dr. Richard Tooley, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tooley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tooley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tooley works at
Dr. Tooley has seen patients for Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Excision of Rectal Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tooley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tooley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tooley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tooley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tooley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.