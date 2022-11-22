Dr. Richard Thunder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thunder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Thunder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Thunder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mammoth Lakes, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mammoth Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Thunder works at
Locations
-
1
Mammoth Orthopedic Institute at Mammoth Hospital85 Sierra Park Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546 Directions (760) 924-4084Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
David J. Dalstrom, MD9850 Genesee Ave Ste 210, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 535-1075
Hospital Affiliations
- Mammoth Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thunder?
Dr. Thunder is a good surgeon for me -- he is direct and doesn't mince words. He has an opinion and states it but is still respectful of my questions and opinions. He listens well, is courteous and personable but not necessarily "warm and fuzzy." I don't need "warm and fuzzy." I need an experienced surgeon that I trust. Dr. Thunder fits that definition for me.
About Dr. Richard Thunder, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1780602276
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Stanford University
- San Diego State
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thunder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thunder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thunder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thunder works at
Dr. Thunder has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thunder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Thunder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thunder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thunder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thunder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.