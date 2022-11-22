Overview

Dr. Richard Thunder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mammoth Lakes, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mammoth Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Thunder works at Mammoth Orthopedic Institute in Mammoth Lakes, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.