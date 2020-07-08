Dr. Richard Thrasher III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thrasher III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Thrasher III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Thrasher III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
Locations
1
Synapse Neuro Pllc4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 984-1050
2
Childrens Pediatric Group At Celina1060 S Preston Rd Ste 106, Celina, TX 75009 Directions (972) 984-1050
- 3 1111 Raintree Cir Ste 280, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 984-1050
4
Baylorscott & White - Mckinney5220 W University Dr Ste 150, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 984-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thrasher and his staff have been very helpful and friendly. He explained in detail everything that was going to happen during my procedure and was very knowledgeable. His staff is friendly and prompt. I highly recommend Dr. Thrasher.
About Dr. Richard Thrasher III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
