Dr. Richard Thompson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Thompson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bolivia, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health OB/GYN - Bolivia584 Hospital Dr NE Unit B, Bolivia, NC 28422 Directions (910) 242-9083
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Thompson, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902125131
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.