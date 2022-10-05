Dr. Richard Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Thompson, MD
Dr. Richard Thompson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and Lancaster General Hospital.
Bryan Heart Cardiothoracic Surgery1500 S 48th St Ste 605, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 483-3255Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Bryan East Campus
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Thompson did a 4 way bypass on my husband and we are very grateful for his professionalism, exceptional bedside manner and superb talent! We can not say enough great things about him. His PA Andre is as exceptional as Dr. Thompson. We went to the the Heart Institute where Dr. Thompson is heading the Cardiac aspect and I have to say the nurses at the Heart Institute are bar none! Very very professional and knowledgeable and made our stay and recovery a very pleasant experience!
About Dr. Richard Thompson, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- U Va Sch Med
- Duke U
- Duke University Hospital
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.