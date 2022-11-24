Dr. Richard Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Locations
Macon3708 Northside Dr, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 745-4206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Always very dedicate and has my best interest. Very rofessional.
About Dr. Richard Thomas, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1811942592
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine at the Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center, Jackson
- University of Virginia Health Systems, Charlottesville
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
